Temperatures close to 0 and a icy grass, although artificial, await Betis this Kings afternoon in Mutilva, town of Aranguren Valley which is attached to the capital of Navarra (Follow the game live on AS.com). The verdiblanco team postponed their trip to Pamplona until this morning because they continue with fear of Covid, which has already left him without four limbs of your template. The coronavirus and injuries, nine casualties in total so far, exempt Manuel Pellegrini from rotating too. Absences such as those of Joaquín, Guardado, Bartra and Tello, among others, will force the coach to put several of the starters in the derby against Sevilla.

The conditions are not the ideals to touch the ball as Betis likes although he also proposes that Andoni Alonso, coach of the Union Deportiva Mutilvera and bielista convinced. The Mutilvera became from the beginning of the century one of the roosters of the Third Navarre division, which has allowed it to appear in Segunda B twice during the last five years: in 2016-17 and this campaign, in which for now avoid the descent despite the difficulties presented by the current competition system.

Fifth in Group II B, with three wins, two draws and three losses until the competition stopped, the locals will find a handicap in the more than two weeks they haven’t played since they eliminated another historical, the Racing Santander, in the first round of this Cup. The winning goal (1-0) was scored by the veteran Briñol and in the stands, as is expected this afternoon despite the cold, about 400 spectators lived it.