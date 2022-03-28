Today will be decisive for the trade union life of the Autonomous university of Occidentsince the contenders in the election of the workers’ union will fight the mother of all battles, the decisive one with the election that will take place in Mazatlan.

The icing on the cake of Gerardo Arellano has been winning three consecutive contests: in Los Mochis, with a score of 124 to 107; in El Fuerte 20 to 17 and in Culiacán 108 to 70 and its members assure that “horse that reaches wins”, but it seems difficult for them to overcome the advantage of 66 votes that Raúl Portillo’s white list carries.

The white list took advantage in the small squares of Guasave and Guamúchil and it is glimpsed that it will also lose in Mazatlán, and those of the icing accuse that they have used all the tricks that have been and will be; In the first place, that the current general secretary, Araceli Padilla, has carried out acts of work reports in all the squares, in the middle of the electoral contest. It is assured that the white list is fully supported by the rector of the UAdeO, Sylvia Paz Díaz, and that the icing on the cake is supported by the morenismo and the State Government, which are vying for control of the university.

This will not stay like this, win or lose, we are going to prosecute the process, says Adrián Cázarez, representative of the Guinda payroll, because the union leader supported by the administration offered scholarships, full time and part time, loans, increases in class hours and others, in order to buy the vote of the teachers and workers who participated in the election.

They will resort to the new labor courts, but they will also form the Lince group, with which they will become a stone in the shoe against the illegal power that the union bosses who from the beginning formed and registered the union without taking into account the workers. You have to be aware of the outcome.

Potpourri. Mayor Gerardo Vargas carried out several kilometric days on Saturday. In the first place, he left early on a bike ride towards Ahome, accompanied by a contingent of athletes; As soon as he arrived at the Villa he returned in a cavalcade, with a considerable number of horsemen who accompanied him to the facilities of the cattle association of the Mochis ejido to attend the annual meeting with the directors of the cattle ranchers, Ángel Cota and Fernando Velazquez.

Later, in the same ejido, he presided over the Municipal Government Health and Services Welfare Fair.

ROCK. Governor Rubén Rocha will travel to Mexico City today to participate in the afternoon at the Center for Higher Naval Studies of the Secretary of the Navy with the members of the promotion of the master’s degree in National Security, for which information began yesterday that the “Semanera” conference will be moved from today, Monday 28 to tomorrow, Tuesday 29, and will surely bring enough material to inform, among other important issues, the next visit of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Sinaloa.

