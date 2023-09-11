Of Anna Meldolesi

Research shows that a mind trained over the years leads to better functional recovery. Among the factors that contribute to strengthening neurobiological capital: studying, having stimuli at work, activities such as reading, going to the cinema, exercising memory

Use it or you will lose it. Use it or lose it. Let’s talk about the brain, or rather its cognitive potential. Studying, engaging in creative work, living in a stimulating environment are fundamental elements with which everyone can build a sort of neurobiological capital, cognitive reserve, that little treasure of resilience that, as years go byit shows precious for preventing and counteracting the damage of aging and diseases that could affect our brain

: Alzheimer’s and stroke, but also head trauma, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia.

Brain tumors are now added to the list, thanks to a study on 700 patients operated on by neurosurgeons from the University Health Authority of Udine.

I study Imagine two people affected by an identical tumor and subjected to the same type of operation. What differentiates them is the context from which they come: one stopped studying early and works in a repetitive job in a small town, lThe other graduated and has an intellectually demanding profession and lives in a big city. The second patient will recover better of the first. We still don’t know how or why, but it’s as if he had set aside a surplus of brain plasticity to draw on when needed. See also Meningitis: the experts, "Prevention passes through information and vaccine"

Not just genetics The brain undergoes the influences of life, Raffaella Rumiati of Sissa in Trieste tells us, who coordinated the work published in Brain Communication.

There cognitive reservelike intelligence, has a genetic component but seems to depend even more on socioeconomic variables. The group indexed it with the help of the economist Gianni De Fraja and evaluated the performance of each patient also taking into account her biography.

Education has the strongest effect, followed by incentives at work. There residence has a smaller effect but influences relationships and daily challengesexplains the neuroscientist. Combined together, these factors have a protective effect: The higher the reserve, the better the performance in the tests, net of the characteristics of the tumor.

Cognitive dysfunctions associated with tumors The impact of cognitive reserve has been explored in dementia, aging and other conditions . Until now his had been neglected role in mitigating cognitive dysfunction associated with tumorsbecause there are many factors to take into account, including lesion volume, affected hemisphere, affected region and type of tumor, he tells us Yaakov Stern of Columbia University, the father of the concept of cognitive reserve, who appreciates the way in which the Italian group has begun to unravel the problem: They are leading experts in the study of the impact of tumors on neuro-cognitive dysfunction, therefore ideal people to investigate whether cognitive reserve can mitigate this relationship. According to the neuropsychologist this contribution opens the doors to the hope of developing personalized prevention strategies and rehabilitation interventionscalibrated to individual differences. See also Children in family homes are on the increase, many are at risk of abuse and developmental delays

Strengths The research just published, in particular, has two strengths: a much larger sample than the few previous studies and the variety of tests, carried out by Barbara Tomasinoclinical psychologist at Irccs Medea and first author of the work. To measure the cognitive activity of patientsreferring to the right hemisphere, the left hemisphere and both, were assessed language, comprehension, visual memory and even fluid intelligencewhich does not concern accumulated notions but the ability to solve new problems, explains Rumiati.

How to stimulate mental activity Future studies will also involve healthy subjects to try understand the biological mechanisms of the resilience reserve and identify the time windows to best enhance it throughout life. Experiments with specific training (for example with video games) have given disappointing results because they do not improve the general potential. What does Rumiati recommend to keep the brain in shape? Stimulate mental activity in all ways: cinema, reading, languagesgo shopping without the list to exercise your memory, insert changes to your routine at work. After retirement, keep busy with what you like. See also Health: Rizzitano (Aisla Lazio), 'the new section puts 600 families with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis online'

The hypothesis The theory of cognitive reserve one revised and corrected form of the idea of ​​brain reserve proposed in the late 1980s by Robert Katzman, who, performing post-mortem studies on residents of a nursing home in the Bronx, discovered evident Alzheimer’s damage in the brains of 10 women who had high scores on cognitive tests before dying. The fact that their brains were very large led him to hypothesize that perhaps these people could afford to lose more brain matter before suffering the effects. Today we think of more dynamic mechanisms: the The key seems to be in the efficiency of the connections between neurons rather than in their number.

The concept of cognitive reserve implies the ability to actively compensate for damage and helps explain why more than 25% of older adults who do not show cognitive decline have brain damage that meets the criteria for an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Since very bright people compensate longerwhen they are diagnosed they often present very extensive degeneration and they experience a more rapid decline than other patients.