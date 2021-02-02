A punch surprised Macri that night of the 24th in which he had an appointment in his own apartment with a young woman he frequented, Dana, and that he waited for it without success because it did not come.

Mauricio Macri’s kidnappers were precisely one of the groups and subgroups of the so-called Band of Commissars, that with the experience of the political kidnappings of the dictatorship they threw themselves to profit with common crimes and for their coffers, as at the time the so-called Clan Puccio did.

In 1991, Mauricio was not yet president of Boca Juniors, neither Head of the Buenos Aires Government. Being President of the Nation was not in his plans -at least publicly- but he was the heir of one of the businessmen most important and controversial in Argentina . As vice president of SOCMA, he was a favorite target for kidnap gangs who as “unemployed labor” besieged the country in the first decade after the end of the military government.

It was the year 1991. For the media, Mauricio was the first-born, the son of Franco Macri. He had separated shortly before his first wife, Ivonne Bordeu, and lived in an apartment on Calle Tagle almost Figueroa Alcorta, meters from the disappeared Rond Point confectionery , and where today stands the premises of a well-known high-end car dealership of German origin. Opposite, Public Television, whose present contrasts with those years of splendor.

The kidnapping of Mauricio Macri it occurred at dawn on August 24, 1991. The former president spoke of the event in public on few occasions. He did it in a timely manner for his 2016 election campaign, in which called it “a nightmare” . But now, from his position as former president, entering and leaving politics without specifying what he is going to do in the future, and at a request for Clarion , Macri says he doesn’t want to talk about it .

For the rest, except for that old and rusty house, although with its facades that warn of the existence of alarms to prevent occupations, there are no traces of that kidnapping that made history: that of former president Mauricio Macri.

Contrasts of the times. Still at the beginning of November 2020, on the house on Avenida Garay 2882, in the neighborhood of San Cristóbal, a gigantic poster announced the publication of one of the books with which the ruling party wanted to commemorate, last year, the tenth anniversary of the death of former president Néstor Kirchner: “Nestor. The Man Who Changed Everything”, advertised the poster of a massive publishing house in the local market, attached to one of the gates of the uninhabited, bricked-up house, where 29 years ago a political and police event occurred that shocked the country.

Argentina was then enjoying the first months of stabilization of its currency, after the implementation of the convertibility plan that the Minister of Economy, Domingo Cavallo, had adopted the previous March. The drastic decline in inflation paved the way for the long-awaited electoral success that the Carlos Menem government longed for in the first legislative elections that it would face a few weeks later.

Meanwhile, Macri had little contact with his kidnappers. Only one of them – who called himself “Mario” – treated him well and I spoke to him through a gap of 20 centimeters that was on the roof and through which they also passed food. Of that still life in which they bought the milanesas to feed it, today only a greengrocer and a butcher shop remain, but no memory.

Macri would report some time later that with this “Mario” he experienced a case of “Stockholm syndrome”. He did it during a television interview at a lunch with Mirtha Legrand when he confessed that it was a horrendous experience because “there is suffering on both sides”: the family that remains expectant and the uncertainty of the kidnapped.

“Mario would peek through the hole where the food was passed to me with a thread and he would chat with me at two in the morning, he would tell me that he was a Boca fan. I told him that my dream was to be president of Boca. When my father paid the ransom, it was my worst moment because I did not know if they were going to kill me and they debated what they were going to do with me. And Mario would come and tell me: “Don’t worry, I’m defending you”. But although Mario also felt an affinity for the businessman’s son – to the point that many years after the kidnapping he came to ask his victim for a job, when she presided over Boca-, his mission was to give him a coup de grace if necessary.

Mauricio Macri moments after his release and already at the home of his father, the late businessman Franco Macri (left). This image was taken on September 5. At his side are the former Minister of the Interior, José Luis Manzano, and his brother, Gianfranco Macri. Clarín Archive

“The first thing I said to them is’ communicate quickly with my father because these things, as long as there is no public intervention, you can work in one way. If not, everything can get complicated. ‘ And they answered me – Macri said in the interview -: ‘Don’t worry, there will be elections in 15 days. The Government is going to cover up this issue because it can take votes from him. ‘ They were very calm because in the ‘suck’ they had not left traces and everything had turned out very well ”.

“The kidnappers always communicated with my father through a tape recorder with my voice. I spoke with the recorder, read for example, the headlines of the newspapers (of the day) as evidence. I recorded the instructions they asked me. For example, it said: ‘Dad, they say you have to comply. Don’t go to the police. Now answer what are you going to do?. And Franco, who carried the rescue of his son on his shoulder, responded and they listened. But they never spoke a word to him. “

The publicity of the case conspired against the plans of the kidnappers, who on the sixth day lost their patience. By not getting the money they wanted, some members of the band considered releasing him even without collecting the ransom. Others insisted on getting at least a couple million dollars. According to the case, there was a moment when the kidnappers became nervous. They felt the police stalking them and were about to cut off communications with the Macri family.

Finally, on the night of Thursday, September 5, Macri was released. Bandaged, they removed the chains and gave him a jogging suit to get dressed. For 45 minutes he was carried in the trunk of a Dodge 1500 car until “Mario” helped him out and gave him some money to take a taxi and some tokens to make a call from a public phone.

Images of the recognition of the places where Macri was and where he was released. Clarín Archive

Suddenly, he had regained his freedom in an open field located near the intersection of Dellepiane and the Riccheri highway, a few blocks from the Deportivo Español field. A place that today is just what it was. A place of transit.

That was how Macri sat on a cordon and – following the instructions of his captors – waited a few minutes until the kidnappers’ vehicle had driven away. Only then did he remove the bandages that covered his eyes and walked towards a place where he saw some lights until he found a taxi. At two in the morning on Friday the 6th, she arrived at a friend’s house, in Florida and Paraguay.

By then, Franco Macri had paid the six million dollars agreed with the kidnappers to free your son. Some say that Franco turned to his friends to be able to pay that ransom then, others say that the SIDE of that time helped to collect the cash that they would soon recover.

The payment was perfected on the 3rd, in an operation in which Mauricio’s best friend, Nicolás Caputo, played a brave role. “Nicky”, Mauricio’s friend since his studies at the Cardenal Newman School, is one of the people who was always close to Mauricio.

Even so, during the PRO’s 4-year experience in the Government, his place was always that of a outsider , an advisor outside the hard core and more puritanical who wanted to surround the then President.

Macri had to reconnoitre the place where he was kidnapped for 12 days. Clarín Archive

Some time later, the gang of commissioners that organized and carried out Macri’s kidnapping was discovered by the Fraud and Fraud Division of the Federal Police and part of the money paid for the ransom was found, some 2,400,000 dollars. Franco Macri had ordered the bills microfilmed before handing them over to the kidnappers, in case they were recovered.

On September 6, twelve days after he was kidnapped, Macri’s release was announced. Title

Clarion: “Macri appeared this morning safe and sound”. An image of the young man and his father, together with Interior Minister José Luis Manzano, at the door of the businessman’s house on Eduardo Costa Street – a few blocks from the place where his son was kidnapped – illustrated the cover. Today that block is empty.

The house is also something else: Franco Macri lived there until his death last year.

It is calculated that the band got to charge up to US $ 12.5 million for their kidnappings.

In 2001, nine of the eleven accused of participating in Macri’s kidnapping were sentenced to up to ten years in prison. It was the end of the band, made up of several chief officers of the Federal Police. In addition to the Macri case, the organization was condemned for the kidnappings of Karina Werthein, a member of a family of bankers, and the businessmen Julio Ducdoc – who never appeared – Roberto Apstein and Sergio Meller.

Several of them may have been in that same house of terror, including Meller, who in the ’80s almost drowned them during a flood in Buenos Aires, which filled the basement where he was locked up with water.

The maximum penalty was received by former federal police officers José ”Turco” Ahmed, Miguel Angel ”Jopo” Ramírez and Juan Carlos “El Pelado” Bayarri, while Carlos ”Pocho” Benítez, Ramón “Mario” Avalos, Héctor Ferrer and Raúl González received minor sentences. In 2001, a deputy commissioner, Alfredo ”Poroto” Vidal, was arrested and also sat on the bench to be held accountable for the emblematic kidnappings. While Camilo AhmedThe only non-police officer in the group, José’s brother, committed suicide before being arrested in Mar del Plata.