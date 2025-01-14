In recent years, Colombia It has received the gaze of thousands of tourists and the truth is that it is not surprising. This South American country is home to unparalleled landscapes and corners, such as the beautiful Cartagena de Indias or the crystal clear waters of the Rosario Islands. However, Colombia is much more, it is tradition, it is culture and it is coffee, that is so. Being able to see the lands that make this country one of the largest producers of this grain is a mandatory stop.

He Coffee Axis It welcomes us with its aroma, its haciendas and its towering palm trees. Declared World Heritage by UNESCO in 2011, this cultural landscape extends through the departments of Quindío, Caldas and Risaralda.

| Source: Istock

The Cocora Valley

Hidden gem and green lung of Colombia, this is the Cocora Valley. Getting to this place is already a unique experience in itself, since you will have to take a jeep. In its orography they grow wax palms up to 60 meters high, one of the symbols that make this place unique and invite you to look up.

In addition to its coffee tradition, the Cocora Valley is also the perfect oasis of nature for hiking loverssince there are infinite routes that can be traveled on foot, by bicycle or on horseback.

| Source: Istock

Salento and its colorful houses

This place is the star town of the Coffee Region without a doubt. With its narrow streets full of white houses and colored doorsno one can deny that its architecture is worthy of admiration. In addition, its relaxed atmosphere invites you to walk through Salento and discover other gems such as the IChurch of Our Lady of Carmen and the Mirador Alto de la Cruz.

Here it is also possible to enjoy the most typical Colombian coffee and get lost among its craft shops full of cups, ceramics and unique products.

| Source: Istock