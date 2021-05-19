D.Goethe already knew that the Italians are superior to us Germans in many ways. The language, the art, the fashion – all of this is simply more beautiful on the other side of the Alps. Lemon trees also thrive there. So outside. And there is another clear competitive advantage for our southern European friends: A good coffee is served even in the smallest, most secluded town. And we’re not talking about any filter coffee hipster bars or even big chains like Starbucks (how the brand, whose model was originally Italian coffee culture, found its way into Milan’s Piazza Duomo after decades is a sad story of its own). But from the countless little bars in which almost perfect espresso can be brewed at any time with shiny chrome portafilter machines. Full understanding for the Italian father, who years ago desperately exclaimed in the middle of Potsdamer Platz in Berlin: “Cazzo, ma non c’è un bar?” (“Sh …, isn’t there a bar here?”), Desperate in the coffee diaspora – I feel its pain.

And I prefer to remember the coincidence that gave me the best coffee of my life, almost exactly 15 years ago in southern Italy. The Italian friend and I traveled south from Milan by night train, without our own car and correspondingly exhausting, because the local transport network in the Italian south was and is legendarily catastrophic. We had seen Salerno and Naples (overrated, except for the pizza) and had now taken the train again to Pompei (without the “j”) to see the ruins of the ancient city of Pompeii (in German with “j”) ) to visit.