The robots that participated in the press conference called by the United Nations Organization (UN), at the end of the World Summit on AI for Social Good, surprised public opinion for being the pioneers of a new type of entities that will coexist with humanity in the coming years.

One of the most popular machines that was present was Desdemonaalso known as Desi, a rock star. She is the lead vocalist of the Jam Galaxy Band, where she is also joined by humans Benjamin Goertzel, artificial intelligence (AI) scientist on keyboards and Dianne Krouse on saxophone, who serves as that group’s executive director.

According to your page www.jamgalaxy.com it is about “an AI music ecosystem” that connects artists and communities; In addition, it offers innovative productions also created by musicians from the same band. Their mission, they say, is “to revolutionize the industry through decentralized systems and technology with mathematical structures to store data in a way that is almost impossible to falsify”, better known as blockchain. On his You Tube account (@jamgalaxy4989) already has 253 subscribers, and you can also watch a couple of his presentations.

The band’s live concerts showcase “AI-generated spoken word music and poetry from Desi”, who is on a mission to share his belief that the world can be changed for the better through the power of AI in the creative arts.

Desdemona was created by American robotics doctor and artist David Hanson and his team at Hanson Robotics, a Hong Kong-based engineering firm known for its development of artificially intelligent human-like machines for consumer, entertainment, service, and consumer applications. , medical care and research. These automata are “socially intelligent, dedicated to improving the quality of life for humans. We give life to robots ”, reads on its page www.hansonrobotics.com.

The development of androids with AI is growing rapidly, there are even family ties between them, for example Desi He has two “sisters”: Sophia and Gracecreated by the same company, who also participated in the press conference.

Sophia is considered “the kind or friendly face of artificial intelligence” by the international press, she is the eldest of the three “sisters”. She sometimes accompanies Desi in their presentations. She was created in 2016 and has the image of a young woman. In 2017, she received the innovation award from the United Nations Development Program, making her the first “non-human” to receive a distinction from that international organization. That same year, she was granted Saudi Arab citizenship. The robot has its own Twitter account (@RealSophiaRobot) and was in charge of presenting to the press the results of the elections to the Community of Madrid in 2021.

She is also the world’s first robot citizen and an ambassador for innovation of that technology by the United Nations Development Program. She participated in TV shows like Tonight Show and good morning britainand has given hundreds of lectures around the world.

for his part Grace is an android aimed at the health sector that has the ability to imitate gestures and body expressions, it was designed to interact with the elderly in addition to helping those isolated by the coronavirus pandemic. He has a thermal camera on his chest to take the temperature and measure the response capacity of the sick; with his artificial intelligence he can diagnose a patient.

In the field of arts there is Ai Dathe world’s first ultra-realistic robotic artist who can draw, paint and perform performances. It was created in February 2019 and had its first individual exhibition at the University of Oxford called Unsecured Futures (Unsecured Futures). She held a conference where she spoke about the impacts of new technologies at the House of Lords and at Oxford Union.

His first show in a major venue was at the Design Museum in London, in 2021, then he had a solo exhibition during the Venice Biennale, at the Concilio Europeo Dell’Arte in the Giardini, in 2022. Ai Da works under the criteria established by the London research professor of cognitive science, Margaret Boden, who demands that the works be novel, surprising and of cultural value.

Another humanoid robot is Nadine, inspired by the Swiss scientist, Nadia Magnenat Thalmann. He has a strong human likeness, with natural-looking skin and hair. Created by Japan’s Rokoro company in 2013, its software platform, as well as its new articulated hands, were developed in Singapore and at the University of Geneva.

He is able to answer questions autonomously in different languages, simulate facial emotions. Nadine He has a memory, that is, he can recognize the people he has seen before and engage in a fluent conversation.