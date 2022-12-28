The Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) has brought to all the municipalities of the Comarca del Campo de Cartagena the benefits of DUAL FP for businessmen and students, from December 19 to 23. This campaign, carried out by COEC in collaboration with the Department of Education of the Region of Murcia and the Ministry of Education, has the purpose of making Dual Vocational Training known to companies and institutions.

The COEC team, represented by Juan Antonio Sánchez together with the different presidents of the associations that make up the Confederation, has traveled throughout the region in a bus labeled expressly for the action with the image and the slogan: ‘COEC DUAL, much to contribute ‘.

The Town Hall and the Fuente Álamo Employment Agency receive a visit from the COEC bus.

The purpose of this activity has been to offer information on the benefits of hiring students who are studying DUAL FP to companies and institutions in Cartagena, Fuente Álamo, Mazarrón, Torre Pacheco, San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, La Unión and Los Alcázares. The business fabric, representatives of the local administration, employees of the local development agencies of the different municipalities, associations of industrial and sectoral estates of the Region have been some of the recipients of this action for which posters and informative brochures have been designed. about.

AN UPWARD ALTERNATIVE

Dual Vocational Training combines theoretical learning in educational centers with paid internships in companies. This modality allows training in real work environments, enhancing the possibilities of hiring and facilitating the selection of candidates in the business environment.

Dual Vocational Training represents an advance in terms of training, learning from the center of the work teams. Internships in companies account for at least 33% of the total training hours. Currently, the Dual Vocational Training job placement rate is almost 70%, reaching up to 100% hiring in some professional fields.

The COEC bus visits the Cabezo Beaza Business Association. COEC

Hosting internship students who are doing the Dual Vocational Training modality provides advantages to any company. This is a great opportunity to find trained personnel who have acquired all the knowledge that the company requires.

In addition, it supposes the collaboration of the business fabric in the development of talent, thus fulfilling one of its basic objectives. In the same way, the students who opt for this training develop the essential practical knowledge that companies in the Region demand, this being a perfect opportunity to enter the labor market, creating relationships that allow them to create a successful professional career.

More information in: coec.es/fpdual