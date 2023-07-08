School 42 Abu Dhabi, the first branch of the 42 Global Network of Programming Schools, celebrated the network’s ranking sixth in the global ranking of the top 100 innovative universities, and first in the category of universities with ethical values ​​within the World Universities of Real Impact (WURI) rankings.

This international recognition consolidates the position of the Global 42 Network as a higher education institution with an impact, to join a group of prestigious universities and higher education institutions included in the World University Rankings of Real Impact «WURI», including Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, The WURI rankings aim to assess the true contributions of universities at the societal level, and to highlight the creative and innovative methodologies of research and educational programs applied within universities and higher education institutions.

School 42 Abu Dhabi is characterized by its provision of free programming learning opportunities, and the joint self-learning methodology, which contributes to providing flexible learning paths through the method of learning based on practical projects and games, in addition to the school campus open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the aim of enhancing creativity, cooperation and self-discipline. By enabling students to manage their own educational journey, the school has established itself as a talent incubator that contributes to refining and developing Emirati talents in the field of programming to enable them to lead the digital future of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Also, the school allows its students who complete the foundation stage, four additional credits, in addition to six months of training, to obtain a diploma certificate recognized by the National Qualifications Center in Software Development. The school contributes to providing vocational training, sponsorship and work opportunities through its network of strategic partnerships that includes a group of leading agencies and companies in the public and private sectors.