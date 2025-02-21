The coctomoned hangover that Milei promoted: more than 15,000 affected and suspicions of “privileged information”

8 out of 10 Traders They were affected by the abrupt rise and fall of the Crypt $ Libra, suffered losses for a total of 251 million dollars. This implies that 15,431 wallets were beaten in the brief period between the tweet that the Argentine president, Javier Milei, published announcing the launch of a crypto allegedly destined to finance small businesses and until the experiment finally collapsed. However, not everyone had crisis like the influencer American Ape, the muscular blond who filmed breaking a monitor with the face of the Argentine president. There were also 2,101 portfolios that had profits worth 180 million.

The data arise from a report of the analysis platform Nansen Researchwhich were also disseminated by Laura Shinone of the most influential journalists in the crypto world, in its newsletter, where it wonders if these data encourage the “suspicions that there could be people with privileged information that benefited at the expense of those who lost” in the up and down of $ POUND.

This panorama received Javier Milei upon his arrival in the United States – his second visit so far from 2025 -, where the crypto world is revolutionized by what happened with $ Libra.

Indeed, not everyone lost in those frantic hours of $ Libra. According to Nansen, one of the Snipers Or more successful snipers, that is, a player with privileged information that knew how to operate, obtained a gain of 6.5 million dollars. The publication was able to draw a complex wallet frames – the names are not known – that, “although there are not enough data to confirm that they belong to the same person, they show a certain level of relationship” between them and evidence that they did interact with just days In a difference, which allows you to deduce that there were “players” with privileged information.

In his analysis, Nansen Research argues that “the true collapse of Libra” began after “Milei silently erased her tweet”, and Hayden Davis, whom they call as “the facilitator”, withdrew and discarded the crypto “like a currency Meme, in marked contrast with its initial presentation as a tool for Argentina’s economy. ”

“With the token already collapsed and the support of Milei eliminated, the headlines wondered if this was more than a speculative play of privileged information,” says Nansen.

The Argentine president landed this Thursday in Washington for a three -day visit where he participates in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC, according to the acronym in English), the Summit of the global ultra -right that has it among one of its strongest assistants. There, Milei will coincide with his counterpart from the United States, Donald Trump, with whom he hopes to have a meeting alone, a more than necessary meeting at a time when the Argentine is in the eye of the storm, there are complaints of bribery about a “High official” of his cabinet And an agreement with the International Monetary Fund is still pending.

Nansen’s article does not help Milei’s intentions. The platform carried out an analysis of the behavior of the wallets – in the crypto world it is not possible to access the name of the customers. Based on this data, he concluded that there is “very tangible evidence in the chain that shows a group of ‘people with privileged information’ that benefit unilaterally (for example, they exchanged the Token)”.

Thus, he points out that 57 portfolios entered the market in the first 44 minutes and only 37 of them were the ones that obtained profits. However, of those 37, only two wallets, which they bought at 22.01, were the ones that were carried out in value of 5.4 million and 5.1 million dollars. ”

It also adds another fact that contradicts the explanation of the Argentine president that only 5,000 those affected were. Nansen points out that $ Libra had 50,700 unique headlines at the time of launch and that “surprisingly some wallets continue to operate” after the fall: from their analysis, it was discovered that since February 16 – at the same time after the tweet of Milei -, 1,990 wallets continued to operate or kept the Token.

Davis, the $ Libra creator, told several reports that it was expected that after the initial tweet of February 15, Milei owed Publish a video to give more impulse to the crypto. That video did not appear but there was a new tweet from the president on Monday 17, where he reproduced another in which it was explained that the entire operation was only for understood.

According to Nansen, this “caused the price to rise momentarily (but far from the previous maximum). Since the minimum of February 17, Libra rose more than 125% after Milei’s tweet, then completely retreated the entire movement for the next 24 hours. ” And it emphasizes that the wallets continued to generate losses, beyond the moment in which the entrance occurred, causing 70% of them to be affected.

“What began with a presidential support and an assessment of 4.5 billion dollars quickly fell apart when the” insiders “obtained profits, the retailers were harmed and the key sponsors were distanced.”

Nansen also highlights the implications that the entire $ Libra operation has in the crypto world: “At this point, the cryptocurrency market can simply be tired of the same cycle of large promises, fast bombs and even faster outputs.”