Real Zaragoza hosts Girona this Sunday, one of the teams that has suffered the worst in recent seasons. The Catalan team has not lost at La Romareda since December 14, 2014 and since then their balance is three wins and two draws, when before this streak they had never won and had lost seven of the eight games played in the Aragonese capital , five of them in Torrero.

But Zaragoza has not only been bad at Girona at home in recent campaigns, since they have not won away from home since June 14, 2015, when in the play off promotion won 1-4 and came back from 0-3 in the first leg. An oasis in the middle of the desert, since it is the only victory from Aragon in its nine visits to Montilivi.

To this we must add that Girona is currently the team in the best shape of the Second Division, with five consecutive victories that practically assure them the play off and that allow you to dream of direct ascent. And it is that in these last five days they have added six points more than Valladolid, seven more than Eibar and up to ten more than Almería.

The threat to Zaragoza does not end there, since Stuani, top scorer in the championship with 17 goals, has always scored against the Aragonese with Girona. They are a total of four goals, one per game played −he did not play in La Romareda last season− and three of them from penalties. Without any doubt, what the coconut comes from could be said.