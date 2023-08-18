Publisher 3i Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/editora-3/ 08/18/2023 – 2:14 pm

Roughly speaking, the production line for a PET bottle is like this: it starts with extracting the oil, which is transformed into naphtha, plastic resin, PET bottles that go through filling, labeling and, voila, the bottle of soft drink reaches the consumer who ingests it. the drink and throws the transformed oil in the trash. “Now, post-consumption is not the end. It’s a fresh start”, said Tamires Silvestre, head of ESG at Coca-Cola Femsa Brazil.

In the era of the circular economy, instead of going to waste, the PET bottle is collected, separated, crushed, transformed into resin, which becomes PET bottles — or other materials — that come back in the form of new products for the consumer.

To operate in this second cycle, Coca-Cola Femsa Brasil created an operation named Supports PET. Its mission is to help the brand fulfill its commitment to reuse or recycle the equivalent of 100% of the packaging it places on the global market by 2030. In 2022, the percentage was 43%, which is equivalent to around 3 billion bottles alone in Brazil.

Created in 2019 in partnership with Coca-Cola Brasil, the first SustentaPET unit is located in São Paulo, the capital. The operation works as an aggregator of PET plastics collected in urban centers.

at one endthey buy material from collectors, individual collectors, cooperatives and NGOs.

Otherwisesell to plastic companies and large recyclers.

Today in total, there are 234 registered partners. The price varies a lot. In 2022, a kilogram of PET exceeded R$ 4.00. But, currently, it is less than half of that — around R$1.20. “We have a policy of following the market price. Neither below nor above to guarantee a fair remuneration without generating speculation or distortions”, said Tamires.

Although the social issue is directly linked to recycling, as it enables the generation of income for a population that cannot access the formal job market, the environmental impact is the great Achilles heel of manufacturers and companies that use PET as packaging.

According to PET Recycling Census in Brazilreleased by Brazilian Association of the PET Industry (Abipet), 359 thousand tons of post-consumer material were recycled in 2021, a volume that represents 56.4% of packaging discarded by consumers. The remaining portion continues to be disposed of incorrectly, ending up in landfills.

Challenges

Solving this problem or part of it is one of the missions of Coca-Cola’s global sustainability strategy. In Brazil, SustentaPET is one of the ongoing actions.

Today there are four units. In addition to São Pauloit’s at Porto Real (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS) and Belo Horizonte (MG). “We are located where we have operations so that we can access and develop both the collection and sorting chain and the customers”said Tamires.

Among the customers are large PET recyclers such as the company indorama. Once recycled, plastic can supply industries as diverse as textiles, furniture and decoration. But most of it is transformed into new packaging, sold even to Coca-Cola. “Our goal is to close the loop on what we call a bottle to bottle process.”

The challenges for turning every bottle into a new one are linked to the quantity and quality of the PET that arrives at the recycler. Certain pigments in plastic, for example, prevent the resin from being used in new food packaging.

Therefore, Coca-Cola itself made changes to its packaging. the bottle of sprite, it was green, now it’s transparent. Adjustments in the design of the products allow the advance as registered in the factories of Jundiaí (SP) and Itabirite (MG), where the 200ml and 600ml bottles of the Sprite and Coca-Cola brands are already made with 100% recycled resin.

The same happens with 100% of the water bottles Crystal marketed in the country.

In parallel with efforts to reduce the use of virgin raw materials, the company is also working to increase the life cycle of some of its packaging.

Today, about 19% of the volume sold by Coca-Cola is made up of returnable packaging that can be used up to 25 times before being discarded.

And this time, instead of going to the dump, the idea is that they go back to Coca-Cola first as raw material and finally as another 100% new bottle.