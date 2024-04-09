



02:49 The coca canyon in Colombia: the rebel territory that threatens peace © AFP

In the Micay Canyon, the 'Carlos Patiño' front, of the FARC dissidents, governs its fiefdom like a mini-State. In improvised laboratories, farmers openly mix coca leaves with gasoline to extract a paste that is used to manufacture pure cocaine. This cannon is an important source of tension in the negotiations between the Colombian Government and the rebels of the Central General Staff (EMC), who separated from the FARC guerrilla when the Peace Agreement was signed with the Government in 2016. After the murder of an indigenous leader in March, the canyon became one of the areas where the ceasefire was suspended due to “non-compliance” by the EMC. The inhabitants fear that the conflict will be reactivated and they will once again find themselves in the middle of the armed actors.