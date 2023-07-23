Coca, one of the supports of the rural economy in certain parts of Colombia, is about to collapse. Few saw it coming. And there are still questions to explain the phenomenon well. But the partial result oscillates between collective impoverishment and an acute social crisis for a good part of the 400,000 coca-growing families, or those connected to the business, in border departments such as Nariño, Putumayo or Norte de Santander, among others. Forced displacement in search of better luck, and food insecurity due to price inflation, have gradually eclipsed the memory of the most buoyant years.

The coca market is not a good friend of clear statistics. But it is estimated that the average price of an arroba (12.5 kilos) of coca leaf has fallen more than 32% between 2021 and 2023, according to figures collected in the department of Cauca, on the Pacific coast, by the newspaper The viewer. In the neighboring and southern department of Nariño, for its part, if a kilo of base paste, which is a later stage in the transformation of the leaf into cocaine, cost 975 dollars, today it sells for 240, according to estimates by the Colombian chapter of the International Crisis Group think tank and research center.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro explained on Thursday during the installation of a new legislature in Congress that cocaine exports to the United States have decreased in parallel with the increase in addiction to fentanyl, a powerful opioid that has produced, so far this century, more deaths than the Vietnam War in the northern country. This change of framework, recalled Petro, is an opportunity to accelerate once and for all the transition of the coca-growing regions, traditionally marginalized, towards legality, and integrate them into the circuits of progress that other territories have experienced.

Analyst Elizabeth Dickinson of the International Crisis Group recalls that, after the demobilization of the FARC’s Marxist guerrilla, the coca-growing economy was briefly orphaned. The role of the insurgents, who laid down their weapons in 2017, exercised suffocating control over the peasantry and their crops. Many planted all their land with a leaf that, although it did not make them rich, did yield better benefits than other products: “That explains the seriousness of the problem. In the south of Bolívar (on the Caribbean coast), business has been paralyzed for six months. The peasants are coming down from the mountains, in an internal displacement towards the swamps, to live from fishing”.

An unsuspected situation for thousands of farmers whose resources have been drained to the point of having to uproot their crops and replace them with poppy fields, the small red plants with narcotic substances used by pharmaceutical companies to produce, precisely, fentanyl or morphine (and drug traffickers, heroin). The illegal market continues to be more profitable. The sociologist Sandra Bermúdez, a consultant to the Inter-American Development Bank, clarifies that the crisis has not actually reached some points on the map. She refers to the south of Guaviare and some areas of Caquetá, two departments in the south and center of the country. In the same way, she assures that in the south of the aforementioned Cauca, or in the north of Antioquia (center), direct marketing is beginning to stretch again.

General explanations do not count for this problem. But to get closer to a solid pillar of this story, it would be necessary to dig into the increase in hectares of crops that the country witnessed between 2018 and 2021. This is the only hypothesis that generates unanimity among experts. The oversupply inherited from those times plunged prices. In turn, crops in other countries, such as Paraguay, Guatemala, Honduras or Mexico spread. And other synthetic drugs gained ground. An amalgamation of facts that echoed among scholars of a phenomenon that has sadly reigned for decades in Colombia.

Ana María Rueda, a researcher at the Fundación Ideas para la Paz, tells it, who with the passing of the months certified that the business, in effect, was withering. The precarious situation in Argelia (Cauca) or Tumaco (Nariño) was added to that of other enclaves such as Tibú or Catatumbo (Norte de Santander). In fact, President Petro assured in his speech before Congress that many clandestine laboratories in the jungle departments of Putumayo and Amazonas, in the extreme south of the country, have been abandoned.

An internal report of the United Nations Food Program, quoted by the Reuters agency, warns for his part about the risks that the situation embodies for food security in certain regions. Farmers have had to face multiple adversities in a context of high inflation (12.3%) spurred, especially, by the price of food. Ana María Rueda, however, is both cautious and critical of the general ignorance of various official and multilateral agencies: “The only action and reaction of the Government has been a resolution in May to provide a subsidy of 2 million pesos to families in the substitution program to help them with what is believed to be the food crisis.”

In the same way, Elizabeth Dickinson stresses that the economic impact disrupts the entire scheme of life in the regions. The cocaleros do not hire transportation services; nor the labor of the day laborers in charge of removing the leaves, known as raspachines; restaurants do not sell lunches and stores do not dispense drinks. “It is a business that pays daily” for the life of these places, adds the analyst. And the reports of organizations coincide in a great paradox. As the situation worsens due to the decline in a market linked to violence due to the war on drugs, the possibilities of farmers to carry the family basket, or school supplies, are further reduced. Precariousness spills over onto the weakest link in the structure.

The sociologist Sandra Bermúdez affirms, however, that it is a temporary matter. She recalls that the mechanisms of a submerged economy are “fluctuating”, it operates in cycles, and that as long as its price continues to be higher than that of other agricultural products, “the market will continue to determine its production.” Many of the members of the business, she adds, have decided to escape into the illegal mining business: coal, or “precious minerals such as gold”, which is also abundant in some of these areas. “It is observed that there has been a migration of capital from coca paste towards mining in areas of the Nariño mountain range, southern Bolívar or lower Cauca in Antioquia,” she says.

What is happening with the accumulated coca surplus? Ana María Rueda says that peasant families “are saving almost everything.” In Tumaco and Tibú, she recalls, the communities have even managed to barter packets of pasta base in exchange for food markets. Others, pushed by the demands of the drug trafficker, are no longer limited to planting. Now they use chemical inputs to convert the leaf into a base paste. “All this has to do with the logic, between quotes, of the market for about five years,” she says. Two measures to alleviate the situation while the storm passes and the old buyers who have vanished in recent years reappear in the not too distant future.

