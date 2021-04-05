The Community and the City Council of Cartagena agreed to collaborate to implement actions of sustainable drainage that allow improving the behavior of urban spaces to fight floods in the coastal areas of Cartagena that overlook the Mar Menor.

This was agreed in the meeting between the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, the Mayor of Cartagena, Ana Belén Castejón, and the Deputy Mayor, Noelia Arroyo, in which the conclusions of the research study prepared by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, at the request of the Ministry, to implement Urban Sustainable Drainage Systems (SUDS).

Díez de Revenga stressed that it is about «contributing to the urban surface acts as a large drainage network, which allows the water to be absorbed and filtered and to take advantage of these water resources, instead of the runoff ending up in the Mar Menor, with all the elements and materials that it carries along its path ».

«This new line of collaboration between the two administrations contributes to creating ‘green spaces’ and ‘sponge cities’, to address the environmental impact of cities and, ultimately, to increase the quality of life of citizens who are periodically affected by floods, “said the counselor.

It is part of the Sustainable Architecture and Construction Strategy of the Region of Murcia developed by the regional Executive and responds to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (ODS) and the European Union Urban Agenda 2030. In addition, it responds to the priority objective of flood prevention set by the regional Executive after the 2019 dana.

Díez de Revenga explained that “urban growth in cities has contributed to waterproofing the soil, which, by itself and in a natural way, has a wide capacity for infiltration of rainwater. This causes that when it rains, the water circulates like a current on the surface of the land and that causes serious damage in our municipalities.

The Community and the Cartagena City Council will collaborate in the implementation of SUDS to efficiently manage rains and episodes of strong runoff in urban areas of Cartagena located in the surroundings of the Mar Menor. For it, permeable pavements must be used, execute floodplains, solve water evacuation through networks that separate rainwater and wastewater and use rainwater reuse systems.