The Region of Murcia does not appear as one of the main Spanish areas in terms of the presence of luxury homes, but in recent years the available supply of this type of property has grown. The Idealista real estate portal has cataloged a total of 124 flats and houses with a value of over one million euros. Five of these units exceed 3 million euros. This is collected in your published ads.

In Spain, as of August 1, there were 40,375 homes in this market segment for buyers with high purchasing power. For this reason, those existing in the Community only represent 0.3% of the country as a whole. The Balearic Islands is the province where more properties of this type are concentrated, since they represent 23.8%. It is followed closely by Malaga with 22.5%, followed by Madrid (12.1%) and Barcelona (11.2%).

The largest number of these high-end homes are located around the coast, such as the areas of La Manga Club, Cabo de Palos, La Azohía, but there are also examples in San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, Mazarrón, not forgetting nor in some urbanizations in the surroundings of Murcia, as well as, of course, in Altorreal and La Alcayna, in Molina de Segura.

It is significant that the residential offer with prices of one million euros and up continues on the Costa Cálida, light years away from the availability that exists in this regard on the neighboring Costa Blanca. In fact, the province of Alicante is the fifth in this ‘ranking’ and computes, specifically, 4,339 homes of more than one million euros, which represent 10.7% of the national total. In addition, 429 are offered for more than three million euros.

The classification of the main provinces with the most luxury homes is completed with Cádiz (2.2%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (2.1%), Valencia (1.8%), Las Palmas (0.9%), Granada and Vizcaya (0.7% in both cases). On the contrary, the ones in which fewer luxury homes are advertised are Palencia, Soria and Zamora with only one in each. They are followed by Teruel (2), León (4), Guadalajara (5), Cuenca (5), Salamanca (6), Ourense (8), Badajoz (8), Valladolid and Burgos (9 in both cases), whose weight over the national total for this market is negligible.

“ultra-luxury” homes



Within the section of maximum real estate value, what the Idealista firm describes as “ultra-luxury” homes, mention is made of the 8,328 properties of more than 3 million euros that had been announced at the beginning of August throughout Spain, which are concentrated mainly on the Costa del Sol –36.3% of the total–, with Malaga monopolizing 3,023 advertisements for that price.

Then comes the Balearic Islands, with 2,874, which absorbs 34.5%. They are followed by Madrid (761; 9.1%) and Barcelona (461; 5.5%). While Alicante represents 5.2% and Gerona (3%). In a total of thirteen provinces there are no homes on the market for more than 3 million euros, among which is the Region of Murcia with the five mentioned.