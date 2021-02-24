As everyone knows, both 343 Industries (Halo) and The Coalition Studio (Gears of War) are under Microsoft’s mandate, being two of the studios that make up Xbox Game Studios. Given this situation, it seems logical to think that sharing resources between both studies would not be something strange, and it seems that this is the case.
After the delay of Halo Inifnite was confirmed, 343 Industries has been working hard to give the best possible aspect to the new installment of this mythical saga, after the bad reception that the title had in its presentation. And apparently, he would not be doing it alone, well The Coalition would have helped in the development of Halo Infinite.
This information comes from a thread of @ Timur222, a well-known user, in which he has shown a trace of The Coalition’s efforts with Halo Infinite, including the LinkedIn profile of Adam Bodden. Bodden worked on several major studios on a single contractual basis, including having Halo Infinite listed under The Coalition contract from August 2018 to November 2020.
Another post points to Hugo Gutiérrez Mares as a VFX artist working on the latest Halo from June 2017 to December 2020. So it seems obvious that The Coalition has been helping 343 Industries in recent years with the development of Halo Infinite.
There is no doubt that it is a smart move by Microsoft, because having the people at the studio who have reinvented the Gears of War franchise with its latest installment can be something very important for the level that Halo Infinite will reach. . What do you think about this? We read you in the comments.
