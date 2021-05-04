By all it is known that Microsoft has very ambitious plans regarding the development of video games on the part of its internal studies. One of the great pillars of Xbox Game Studios in recent years has been The Coalition, the studio that has taken over the Gears of Wars saga in the last two numbered installments. It has now been known that The Coalition would be working on Gears 6 and a new IP. At least that’s how VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has dropped it (via GamingBolt) in a recent video where he has made public the information he currently has.

The first thing Grubb commented is something that has been known for some time: that The Coalition is supporting 343 Industries in the development of Halo Infinite, which has to be one of the great exponents of Microsoft this year. Meanwhile, as expected and as different job offers have been ratified, Gears 6 is another of the projects that The Coalition has in its hands. However, these two would not be the only ones, as the journalist affirms that the Canadian study is working on a third development that would be a new IP.

Gears 6 wouldn’t be at E3 2021

This is something new, since since its founding The Coalition has been solely and exclusively focused on the Gears saga. Even when they have deviated from the traditional formula, it has been to give birth to Gears Tactics, also from the same franchise. Now, however, Jeff Grubb believes that the third project in discord could be something related to star wars, but the journalist has not yet been able to confirm it, so we must take this information as a rumor. It only remains to wait for the development of events to see what everything ends up in.