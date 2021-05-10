Since the arrival of Gears Tactics to Xbox Series X | S, The Coalition has not shared any great news about the projects it is working on at the moment. The latest rumors suggest that the company is working on both Gears 6 and a new IP, although none of this has been officially confirmed by the study.

What has been confirmed this afternoon is that, as of this moment, The Coalition will use Unreal Engine 5 in their new projects. This has been made known by the study itself through a official statement on the Gears 5 page, in which he wanted to highlight the work carried out by the study during the pandemic, and of course the change to the new engine.

The Coalition will use Unreal Engine 5 in their new projects

The company highlights in its statement that the Gears of War franchise has always been at the forefront of the development of the Unreal Engine, such as the arrival of the first installment of the franchise to Xbox 360 with a 720p resolution, or the Gears multiplayer update. 5 up to 120fps on Xbox Series X | S.

The Coalition seeks employees to develop ‘next generation Gears experiences’

In addition, what this engine change will entail has also been clarified, highlighting the arrival of two new operations for Gears 5, as well as the inclusion of new cosmetic and other content elements. However, the most remarkable thing is that they have ensured that, after the engine change, they will spend some time without announcing new projects, so the rumor that suggested that Gears 6 would not appear at E3 2021 seems to become a reality.

For now it only remains to hope that the adaptation of The Coalition to use the Unreal Engine 5 be as fast as possible, in order to see what the next jobs that the studio will offer us will be.