The coalition said in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency’s account on Twitter: “We targeted the storage of weapons in the naval forces camp in Hodeidah.”

The coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen added that “the port of Hodeidah is a military barracks,” stressing that it “threatens regional and international security.”

The coalition stated that the weapons were transferred from the port of Hodeidah under commercial cover.

On Wednesday, the coalition announced the implementation of air strikes against Houthi militia strongholds and camps in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced, on Monday evening, the launch of a large-scale military operation against Houthi targets, hours after the militias targeted civilian facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, on Tuesday, that “these militias and sources of threat must be dealt with firmly to protect civilians, as part of the contributions to maintaining regional and international security and peace.”

And he added, “There was continuous monitoring around the clock, and we have a bank of goals to deal with the Houthi militias. We gave them opportunities and there was the option of peace and the option of war, but they chose war.”