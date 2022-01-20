“We are tracking the terrorist leaders responsible for targeting civilians, and they are not immune from dealing,” the coalition said in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency on its Twitter account.

The coalition stressed that the operation comes within the framework of responding to the threat and the principle of military necessity to protect civilians from attacks.

The coalition’s announcement came hours after it targeted weapons depots for the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in the city of Hodeidah, on the Red Sea coast.

The coalition said in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency on Twitter: “We targeted the storage of weapons in the naval forces camp in Hodeidah“.

The coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen added that “the port of Hodeidah is a military barracks,” stressing that it “threatens regional and international security.”“.

The coalition stated that the weapons were transferred from the port of Hodeidah under commercial cover.