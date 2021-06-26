The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said: Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

As the coalition announced earlier tonight, Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the militias towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the air defenses thwarted all hostile attempts towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing the continued attempts of the Houthi militias to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects.

The coalition said it was taking measures to protect civilians.

And repeated attacks by the Houthi militia using booby-trapped drones, despite Arab and international calls to abide by the ceasefire.