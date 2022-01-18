The coalition said in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency’s Twitter account that the operation came in response to the ongoing threats, and to protect civilians and civilian objects.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced, on Monday evening, the launch of a large-scale military operation against Houthi targets, hours after the militias targeted civilian facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, on Tuesday, that “these militias and sources of threat must be dealt with firmly to protect civilians, as part of the contributions to maintaining regional and international security and peace.”

Al-Maliki added: “There were military operations on Monday as an extension of previous operations to target Houthi capabilities, and also in response to the threat of Houthi militias using specific weapons to target civilians in the region, whether in Yemen, Saudi Arabia or the UAE.”

And he added, “There was continuous monitoring around the clock, and we have a bank of goals to deal with the Houthi militias. We gave them opportunities and there was the option of peace and the option of war, but they chose war.”