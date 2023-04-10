And the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced, on Monday, that a balloon belonging to the coalition flew over the area, amid alert forces inside the American base.

The region has recently witnessed mutual targeting between Iranian militias and the coalition forces, amid a state of alert.

The Observatory had reported violent explosions in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor a few days ago, as part of live ammunition military exercises for the international coalition forces in the Koniko gas field, to raise their combat readiness.