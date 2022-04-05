As mentioned in the previous news, today was the day of the event dedicated to Unreal Engine 5, one of the flagship graphics engines of the next generation of video games. The new software promises sparks, at levels that we still cannot imagine even if the first videos shown already leave you speechless.

One of these is in fact the one shown by the team The Coalition, authors of the Gears of War series. The new tech demo ran on Xbox Series X, showing excellent graphics potential, demonstrating how these consoles are still a long way off their limits. For the occasion, he spoke on the pages of Xbox Wire Kate RaynerStudio Technical Director of The Coalition, enthusiastic about new technologies.

“We got access to UE5 very early and saw very quickly all the benefits gained in bringing the development of our future titles to this engine, we love using the new tools and features that allow us to create higher quality scenes, larger and more interactive settings and a myriad of other aspects“.

For the record, this video is not a preview of the new Gears of War, but it could be representative of the technical direction taken by the development team. Source: XboxWire