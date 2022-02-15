One month before the presidential primaries that would limit the hitherto wide number of candidates to succeed President Iván Duque, Radius Snail and EL PAÍS carry out La hora de las coalitions, a series of debates with the pre-candidates of the three large blocs: Team for Colombia, the right-wing alliance; the Hope Center Coalition; and the Historical Pact, from the left.

This Tuesday, at a table moderated by the journalist Diana Calderón, the candidates of the Team for Colombia, Enrique Peñalosa, Federico Gutiérrez, Aydeé Lizarazo and David Barguil, will be measured in the debate. Alejandro Char will also attend, the other candidate of this coalition who usually avoids giving interviews and attending debates and has been the target of allegations of corruption and vote buying by former congresswoman Aida Merlano.

The debate will take place between 7 and 9 at night and can also be seen and heard through the website of Radius Snail. On Wednesday it is the turn of the candidates Alejandro Gaviria, Jorge Enrique Robledo, Sergio Fajardo, Juan Manuel Galán and Carlos Amaya, from the Centro Esperanza Coalition; and on Thursday the series closes with the candidates of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, Camilo Romero, Francia Márquez, Alfredo Saade and Arelys Uriana.

