The Federal Constitutional Court’s budget ruling throws a wrench into the traffic light’s calculations. The government is running out of steam.

Munich – The coalition staggers dazedly through the pile of rubble that was once its federal budget and tries to give the impression that nothing has happened here. SPD giant super strategist Rolf Mützenich suggests simply passing the next budget quickly next week so that “no uncertainty” arises outside the country. Oh, Mr. Mützenich. What is much more unsettling is the thought that the traffic light would decide to do such unconstitutional nonsense again because it is no longer able to actually change course.

The traffic light coalition is shaking: budget verdict is another setback for the government

It looks like a humanly understandable but politically dangerous minimal compromise: muddle along unchanged until a suspension of the debt brake appears inevitable in a few weeks; then shout “emergency” loudly and continue to do politics on credit in the future. That is exactly the wrong way. It is toxic for the federal government and for several states, where several semi-legal shadow households still lurk. The coalition in Berlin should see the slap in the face from the Constitutional Court as a reason to turn around – especially to re-dimension social spending, especially the escalating citizen’s allowance. The end result would have to be a pact to redefine social spending in a way that is tight, activating, but future-proof – and to open the debt brake, which makes sense in itself, in return for smart investments in the future.

Unfortunately, this coalition no longer has the power to do this. That’s why it’s the wrong coalition. Only the fear of this admission is holding them together. (Christian Germans)