Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Commander-in-Chief of the International Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, General Joel Fowl, stressed yesterday the effort to prevent the return of the terrorist organization ISIS, as it poses a real threat to the security and stability of the entire region. The Presidency of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region stated, in a statement, that this came during a meeting between the President of the Region, Nechirvan Barzani, with Fawl, to discuss the latest developments in confronting terrorism, the dangers of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the latest steps to unify it, and the obstacles that stand in the way of this process, in addition to To the conditions of the region in general and a group of issues of common interest. The two sides stressed that “all parties in Iraq and Syria must cooperate with each other to prevent the re-emergence of ISIS while it still poses a real threat to the security and stability of the region.”

In this context, they agreed that “those who are rescued from the grip of ISIS or who leave the camps must be trained to return to the embrace of their communities.”

In another aspect of the meeting, the two sides indicated that despite the “little progress” achieved in the process of reforming and unifying the Peshmerga forces, there are real problems obstructing the process and solutions must be found for them.

In this regard, Barzani stressed the commitment of the Iraqi Kurdistan region to continue working on the success of the operation and the unification of the Peshmerga forces.

Meanwhile, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced yesterday that 4 terrorists were killed as a result of an air strike targeting ISIS hideouts in Wadi Zghaitoun in Kirkuk Governorate. The Media Cell said in a statement: “A force headed to the site of an air strike that targeted enemy hideouts in the Kirkuk operations sector, specifically in the Zaghitoun Valley.”

She added, “The force found in the targeted location 4 bodies of identified terrorists, detonated 4 explosive belts under control, destroyed various equipment and supplies, and seized 4 rifles.”

She pointed out that “a group of documents and various criminal evidence belonging to the targeted terrorist group were seized,” noting that “the forces are determined to attack these terrorists, trace their traces, and inflict their final defeat.”

In this context, the Security Media Cell announced yesterday the arrest of 22 ISIS terrorists in the governorates of Nineveh, Diyala, Baghdad, Kirkuk and Anbar.