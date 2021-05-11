Yesterday we received the news that The Coalition would work from now on with Unreal Engine 5, being able to reach immensely higher quality levels than those achieved with Gears 5, thanks to the power of the new version of Epic Games’ own graphics engine. With that news, others also arrived, one of them related to the new project of The Coalition and the Star Wars universe, but today, it is denied: The Coalition is not working on a Star Wars-related project.
Rumors about the new project and his relationship with Star Wars came from a Insider Jeff Grubb’s podcast, who claimed to have heard that, apart from being an experimental and small-scale project to become familiar with Unreal Engine 5, it would be set in the universe created by George Lucas. But today, the community manager of The Coalition, TC Kilo, denied through a post in Reddit what the new project thatThe Coalition was developing had nothing to do with Star Wars, thus ending all kinds of rumors.
The Coalition would be working on Gears 6 and a new IP
We can forget about a Star Wars game developed by The Coalition, but that is not why we have to lose track of his new work, since even if it is a small experiment in order to get experience with the new version of Unreal Engine, The Canadian studio has the latest titles in the Gears of War saga behind it, and it is no small thing. In addition, they have in development Gears 6 and while, are helping 343i polish the Xbox flagship this year: Halo Infinite.
