The spokesman for the coalition forces “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen”, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the joint coalition forces were able, this morning, Saturday morning, to intercept and destroy two “booby-trapped” drones launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects towards the city. Khamis Mushait and Jizan.

The Saudi Press Agency “SPA” quoted Brigadier General Al-Maliki as saying that a total of eight drones were intercepted and destroyed during the past 24 hours, and that all these terrorist attempts target civilians and civilian objects in a deliberate and systematic manner and represent war crimes. He affirmed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition takes and implements the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.