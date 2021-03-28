The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced today the interception and destruction of an IED aircraft launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

The Arab coalition stated, according to the Saudi Press Agency website on Twitter today, that “the Houthi militia continues to try to target civilians,” stressing that all operational measures are taken to protect civilians from terrorist attacks.

