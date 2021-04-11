The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced, on Sunday morning, the interception and destruction of a march in Yemeni airspace launched by the militias towards Khamis Mushait, in southern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition considered in a statement that the militia’s hostile attempts are systematic and deliberate to target civilians and civilian objects.
On Saturday, the coalition also intercepted and destroyed a march in Yemeni airspace launched by militias towards Saudi Arabia.
#Alliance: Intercepting and destroying an explosive drone launched by the Houthi militia towards #Khamis Mushait #News
– News Urgent (@EKH_brk) April 11, 2021
.
#Coalition #Intercepting #car #bomb #march #launched #Houthi #militia #Saudi #Arabia
Leave a Reply