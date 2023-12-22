More than twenty countries are already participating in the international coalition against the Houthis in the Red Sea, announced the United States Government, which created the alliance to defend maritime traffic. Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East on October 7, Yemeni rebels, supported by Iran, have claimed to target ships linked to Israel due to its offensive in Gaza.

The US Minister of Defense, Lloyd Austin, announced on December 18 the creation of a coalition to confront the Houthi attacks, committed in response to the Gaza war.

The Houthis have warned that they will raid any ship heading to Israeli ports or sailing off the coast of Yemen. Faced with this threat, at least five shipping companies, including the two largest maritime freight companies in the world, announced that they will avoid the Red Sea, which connects the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. Also the British oil company BP and the Taiwanese shipping giant Evergreen announced that they would suspend any shipments through that route.

In response, Washington early created a new multinational maritime protection force. “We now have more than 20 nations committed to participating” in the coalitionPentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters.

Attacks in the Red Sea

Greece announced on Thursday that it was joining the coalition, along with the first partner countries: France, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the Seychelles.

Yemeni rebels are "attacking the prosperity and economic well-being of nations around the world," Pat Ryder said, describing them as "bandits on the international highway that is the Red Sea."







This military coalition “must act as a highway policeman, patrolling the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to respond to (calls from) commercial ships passing through this vital international route, and assist them if necessary,” he went on to say, once again calling on the Houthis to cease their attacks.

A senior official from this group supported by Iran stated this week that these attacks will only stop “if Israel puts an end to its crimes and food, medicine and fuel reach the besieged population” of the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas.

With AFP