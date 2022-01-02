The forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced the destruction of stores of drones and launch pads in a camp controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said that “in response to the threat, we carried out air strikes on legitimate military targets in Sana’a,” noting that 4 stores of drones and launch pads were destroyed in the military transport brigade camp.

The Arab coalition added that the operation is in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, explaining that preventive measures were taken to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage.