Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition forces, stated that the joint coalition forces managed, this evening, to intercept and destroy a “booby-trapped” drone in the Yemeni airspace launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards the Kingdom to target civilian objects and civilians in a systematic and deliberate manner.