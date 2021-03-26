The Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced today, Friday, the interception and destruction of an explosive drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The coalition added that the terrorist Houthi militia continues its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects, stressing that “we are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from terrorist attacks.”