The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition forces, “the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen” – in a statement broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA” – confirmed that the joint coalition forces managed this morning, “Thursday”, to intercept and destroy a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the Houthi militia. The terrorist supported by Iran in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects towards the city of “Khamis Mushayt”.

Brigadier General Al-Maliki stated that the attempts of the terrorist Houthi militia to attack civilians and civilian objects in a deliberate and systematic manner constitute war crimes, stressing that the joint forces command of the coalition takes and implements the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.