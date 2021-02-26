No Result
The coalition destroys a “car bomb” march launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

Bhavi Mandalia
February 26, 2021
The spokesman for the coalition forces “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen”, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed that “the joint coalition forces managed this morning (Friday) to intercept and destroy a” booby-trapped “drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target Civilians and civilian objects towards the city of (Khamis Mushait). “
Brigadier General Al-Maliki said that the attempts of the Houthi terrorist militia to attack civilians and civilian objects in a deliberate and systematic manner constitute war crimes, stressing that the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition takes and implements the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, according to the Saudi Press Agency. SPA “.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

