Today, Friday, the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of an explosive UAV launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

The coalition confirmed that the Houthi militia’s attempts to target civilians are war crimes, explaining that those attempts to target civilian objects were repelled and thwarted.

He explained that he is taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law.