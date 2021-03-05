The coalition destroys a “booby-trapped” march launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

The spokesman for the coalition forces “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen”, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the joint coalition forces were able this evening, Friday, to intercept and destroy a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects towards the city. Khamis Mushait.

Brigadier General Al-Maliki stated that a total of (5) five drones were intercepted and destroyed on Friday morning and evening, and that all these terrorist attempts target civilians and civilian objects in a deliberate and systematic manner and represent war crimes.

He stressed that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition takes and implements the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.