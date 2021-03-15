The spokesman for the “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen”, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the joint coalition forces were able, Monday morning, to intercept and destroy a “booby-trapped” drone launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects in The city of Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi News Agency (SPA) quoted Brigadier General Al-Maliki as saying that the attempts of the terrorist Houthi militia to attack civilians and civilian objects in a deliberate and systematic manner constitute war crimes, stressing that the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition takes and implements the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law and its rules. Martial.