Today, Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards civilian objects and civilians in Jizan.

The agency added, quoting the coalition, that “hostile militia attempts are systematic and deliberate to target civilians and civilian objects.”

The coalition stressed, “We are taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law.”