The coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen destroyed 3 Houthi drones launched towards Saudi Arabia. The coalition first announced that an IED had been intercepted and destroyed by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

The coalition confirmed that it had taken “the necessary operational measures to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

Minutes later, the coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a second booby-trapped drone launched at Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, stressing that the Houthi militia’s attempts to target civilians and civilian objects had been destroyed.

Later, the coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a third booby-trapped drone launched at Jizan, southern Saudi Arabia, stressing that “the Houthi militia’s attempts to target civilians and civilian objects were thwarted.”

The coalition continued: “We are taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The coalition had announced at dawn Thursday the interception and destruction of an explosive UAV launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said that “hostile militia attempts are systematic and deliberate to target civilians and civilian objects.”