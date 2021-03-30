The spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the coalition managed to intercept and destroy two booby-trapped aircraft launched by the Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maliki stressed the continuation of Houthi militias’ attempts to target civilians and civilian objects, stressing at the same time that the coalition will take the necessary operational measures to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

