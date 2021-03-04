No Result
The coalition destroyed a “car bomb” launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

March 4, 2021
Archives

Today, Thursday, the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen managed to intercept and destroy a drone (booby trapped) launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.
The spokesman for the coalition forces, “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen”, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said, “The joint coalition forces were able this morning (Thursday) to intercept and destroy an explosive UAV launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects.” In the city of Khamis Mushait ».
He stressed that “the joint forces command of the coalition takes and implements the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

