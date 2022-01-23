Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
Today, Sunday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it had carried out 17 targeting operations against the Houthi militia in Marib and Al-Bayda, killing more than 90 terrorists.
The coalition said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), that it “carried out 17 targeting operations against the Houthi militia in Marib and Al-Bayda during the past 24 hours.”
He added that “the targeting destroyed (8) military vehicles, and eliminated more than (90) terrorist elements.”
The coalition: the targeting destroyed (8) military vehicles, and eliminated more than (90) terrorist elements.#was_am
– SPAregions (@SPAregions) January 23, 2022
.
Leave a Reply