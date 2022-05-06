The coalition forces, “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen,” announced today, Friday, the departure of two planes to Aden and Sana’a to hand over prisoners as part of the Saudi humanitarian initiative.

According to the Saudi Press Agency “SPA”, 37 prisoners were transferred by land and handed over for humanitarian considerations, and their areas of residence are close to the borders.

The coalition also announced that 108 prisoners have been transferred to Aden, 9 to Sana’a, and 9 foreign fighters are being handed over to the embassies of their countries.