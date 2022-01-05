The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said: “We received a distress call from an oil tanker after it was subjected to armed harassment opposite the port of Hodeidah.”.

The coalition added that there are “high-risk indicators on the region and the sea corridor opposite the port of Hodeidah,” according to what Saudi state television reported.

And last Monday, the coalition said that a cargo ship had been subjected to piracy and armed robbery by the Houthi militia off the Yemeni city of Hodeidah.

The coalition stated that the cargo ship “Rawabi” was carrying equipment for operating the Saudi field hospital on Socotra Island.

The spokesman for the coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said in a statement that the cargo ship was hijacked and hijacked at 23:57 on Sunday evening, while it was sailing opposite Al Hudaydah Governorate.

At the time, the coalition warned that the Houthi piracy poses a real threat to the freedom of maritime navigation and global trade in the Red Sea.

And the British Navy said last Sunday that it had received reports of an attack on a ship near the Yemeni port of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

The British Royal Navy’s Maritime Trade Operations Authority said investigations were underway to find out the details of the accident, while advising sailors to exercise extreme caution in the area.

Fears are rising in this region, especially with its proximity to the Houthi militia-controlled areas, which have become a major threat to international navigation.