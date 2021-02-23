During the day yesterday, speculation about the possible existence of the Gears of War 2 Remake spread like wildfire through social networks, thanks to the strange Teaser that was shared on Twitter by the official Gears of War account. The image in question featured a soldier holding three fallen Gears badges, as we can see on the Gears of War 2 cover, which led to this rumor.

However, since The Coalition this possibility has cooled off very quickly, as the study has announced through its own official Gears of War account that the image corresponded to the Gears 5 Operation 6, announcing with her the news that will come to the title soon.

The Coalition announces Gears 5 Operation 6 and quells rumors about Gears of War 2 remake

Through the Gears 5 official page, the study has detailed what we can expect from the Gears 5 Operation 6. In the first place, this operation will have an important change compared to the previous ones, with a duration of 11 weeks, instead of the 16 weeks that the previous ones lasted. And as if that were not enough, they have also confirmed that from now on the arrival of packages will take place twice throughout the Operation: one at the beginning and the other in the middle of it.

Gears 5 announces new content for multiplayer

Finally, the new characters who will join the roster of characters were also announced, such as Colonel Victor Hoffman, Queen Reyna or the Locust Zealot. In addition, they also announced that there will be a new map called Speyer, and that they will share more details about this new Operation throughout the week.

Gears 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.