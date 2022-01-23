The coalition said in tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency on its Twitter account: “Two minor injuries to residents of Bangladeshi nationality and Sudanese nationality in one of the theaters” in the Jazan region.

He added that material damage was caused to a number of workshops and civilian vehicles in the industrial area in one of the theaters, stressing that the targeting is deliberate and systematic to threaten the lives of citizens and residents of different nationalities.

The coalition, in previous tweets published by the Saudi Press Agency, referred to a “brutal attack with a ballistic missile that fell in the industrial area of ​​one of the theaters” in the Jazan region.

He explained that this is the third attempt to target civilians of different nationalities in the industrial zone, stressing that “the immediate response to the threat requires dealing firmly with this vicious and brutal attack.”

In another development, the coalition announced the interception and destruction of two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia from Al-Jawf Governorate in Yemen.

The coalition said that it is following up on the rest of the booby-trapped marches that started from Al-Jawf Governorate towards Saudi territory.

He added that these attacks come within the framework of “a Houthi escalation using ballistic missiles and marches to target civilians.”

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition said it was pursuing hostile activity by using drones launched from the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf, stressing that it was preparing a military operation in response to this threat.

On Sunday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it had carried out 17 targeting operations against the Houthi militias in Marib and Al-Bayda during the past 24 hours.

He stressed that the targeting resulted in the destruction of 8 military vehicles, in addition to human losses of more than 90 terrorist elements.